(WJW) — The stalled low will bring more rain this week. Coverage goes back up both Monday and Tuesday with temps in the 40s!
Winds will pick up, gusting between 30-40 MPH at times.
All of this will make for a messy Monday commute.
Wind chills will be in the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain to pockets of light snow could be seen mainly east/snowbelt where some quick/brief accums are possible Tuesday morning. Most of this melts fast.
Here is a look at snow in May historically:
Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looks fabulous!
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
Stay with Fox8.com for the latest weather updates.