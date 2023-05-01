(WJW) — The stalled low will bring more rain this week. Coverage goes back up both Monday and Tuesday with temps in the 40s!

Winds will pick up, gusting between 30-40 MPH at times.

All of this will make for a messy Monday commute.

Wind chills will be in the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain to pockets of light snow could be seen mainly east/snowbelt where some quick/brief accums are possible Tuesday morning. Most of this melts fast.

Here is a look at snow in May historically:

Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looks fabulous!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest weather updates.