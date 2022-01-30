Watch Live: Another chilly night is on the way in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening we’ll see cloudy skies with flurries eventually tapering. Temperatures will stay cold, falling through the teens and into the single digits overnight for some.

Winds will stay calm to light but that will be enough to allow for some wind chills to fall below zero for the Monday morning commute. Wind chills should stay warm enough to avoid wind chill advisory levels.

Gradual sunshine will take over on Monday with temperatures near freezing, which is about seasonable for this time of year. This will allow for some thawing of the snow and ice.

February will start with a couple of days above freezing. But don’t get too excited, snowmelt + rain = a flood potential. Colder air funnels into this system changing the rain over to a wintry mix.

Depending on the track we could be dealing with a significant winter storm mid week that could bring heavy snow, especially for northern areas. Freezing rain is also a potential that we are monitoring. Stay tuned to the latest forecast and updates throughout the week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: