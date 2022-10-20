CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, another chilly one with lows in the mid to upper 30s (some lower 30s in spots). It will be breezy at times but winds shouldn’t be as gusty.

It’ll be breezy first thing in the morning and with temperatures dropping into the 30s a wind chill in the upper 20s away from the lake and mid 30s around the lake will set up. Brrr! Dress appropriately for the morning but then you’ll take the layers off by the warmer and sunnier afternoon.

Winds gusting up to 30 MPH tomorrow afternoon but plenty of sunshine. I’d wait to get the leaves up, we have a string of gorgeous fall weather coming soon!

Seasonal and then above normal temps return this weekend. Trend will continue into next week…enjoy the warmer weather!

Here’s a look at our long range outlook:

Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events.

