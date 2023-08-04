(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect until Friday at midnight due to the warmer and hazy conditions.

If you are in a sensitive group of children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, experts advise monitoring outdoor activity.

A seasonal day Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A few clouds will build in during the afternoon with a bit of haze sticking around.

A weak cold front passes Friday afternoon with a few storms possible, mainly south. Nothing widespread.

Saturday will be a bit “cooler” and more comfortable thanks to the cold front. The day will be mostly quiet. Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s with a break from the higher humidity.

But, humidity moves right back in Sunday into Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to round out the weekend, with scattered showers/storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

At this time, coverage will be small.

The best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There are currently no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.