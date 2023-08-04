(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert is in effect until Friday at midnight due to the warmer and hazy conditions.
If you are in a sensitive group of children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, experts advise monitoring outdoor activity.
A seasonal day Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.
A few clouds will build in during the afternoon with a bit of haze sticking around.
A weak cold front passes Friday afternoon with a few storms possible, mainly south. Nothing widespread.
Saturday will be a bit “cooler” and more comfortable thanks to the cold front. The day will be mostly quiet. Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s with a break from the higher humidity.
But, humidity moves right back in Sunday into Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to round out the weekend, with scattered showers/storms Sunday afternoon/evening.
At this time, coverage will be small.
The best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
There are currently no signs of any extended periods of heat through the middle of August.