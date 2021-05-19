Air quality alert issued for some Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With temperatures finally on the warmer side, parts of Northeast Ohio are also experiencing unhealthy air quality levels.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for some in the area, advising sensitive groups (kids, older people and those with breathing issues) to stay indoors.

Counties affected include: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit. And the advisory lasts now through midnight on Thursday night.

The weather service says residents should be cognizant of ways to reduce air pollution and suggested trying other modes of transportation besides driving a car. More can be learned about that right here.