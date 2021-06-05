Air quality alert issued for several Northeast Ohio communities

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The alert, which remains in effect until midnight Sunday night, impacts residents in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

According to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive populations including children, the elderly and individuals with breathing problems.

Residents are advised to monitor their outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

Officials say you can do the following to help reduce air pollution in your neighborhood:

Drive less — bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don’t idle — turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow your lawn