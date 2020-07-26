Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Northeast Ohio, as temps sizzle into the 90s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of our area. Hold off on mowing and drive less as unhealthy air quality levels are set to last through midnight. Meanwhile, we’re heating up, so it’s certainly a pool/beach day!

Highs today will be around 90, so stay cool.

⚠️ AIR QUALITY ALERT ⚠️

⏰ Unhealthy levels until midnight

📍 Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit & Portage

🚴 Bike🚶Walk 🚜 Wait to mow#Sunday @fox8news pic.twitter.com/JbrbgnEkZ5 — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) July 26, 2020

Expect another hot one tomorrow. Highs are back in the low 90s. A cold front heads our way, pop-up showers and storms possible in the afternoon. There’s a slim chance of a strong to severe storm with strong winds and heavy rain the threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a MARGINAL risk for Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise expect gradual clearing.

We need the rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released last Thursday show parts of our area in a moderate drought.

Get ready to water more, as a sunny, dry, seasonable stretch ahead.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

