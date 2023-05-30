**Related Video Above: Here’s how long this spring heat wave will continue.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio, the National Weather Service reported.

The alert is in effect from midnight to midnight for all of Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Those in sensitive groups, including kids, older people and those who already have breathing problems should avoid going outside, the National Weather Service suggests.

The poor air quality is due to elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone and comes as the FOX 8 weather team predicts temps in the 80s through the end of the week.

Find out more about what causes poor air quality right here.

Here are some ways to reduce air pollution:

Drive less. Walk, bike or use public transportation instead.

Don’t idle. Turn off your engine.

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn