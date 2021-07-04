Air quality alert issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

(WJW) — An air quality alert has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties, going into effect tonight at midnight and lasting through Monday at midnight.

The alert impacts residents in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency warn that air quality levels are going to be unhealthy for sensitive populations including children, the elderly and individuals with breathing problems during the allotted timeframe.

Residents are advised to monitor their outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

Officials say you can do the following to help reduce air pollution in your neighborhood:

Drive less — bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don’t idle — turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow your lawn