Air quality alert in effect; High temps continue into the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, and Medina through midnight Friday night. Citizens are encouraged to drive less, gas up after sunset, and wait to mow when possible. Those in sensitive groups and those who have breathing difficulties should limit their time outdoors.

Humidity will start ramping up this weekend. A slim chance for a shower to arrive late Sunday into early next week.

While the rain we received 10-14 days ago helped the pre-existing drought conditions, a large part of northern Ohio is seeing conditions drying out again. Look for these dry areas to expand over the next 2+ weeks.

The best chances of rain are Monday and Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, if this 8-day forecast comes to fruition, this could end up being the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!