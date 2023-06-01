(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts continue through Thursday at midnight. If you have any breathing difficulties, try to limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

Thursday is another warm day with plenty of sunshine. The dry trend continues and humidity levels continue to stay bearable.

It’s been 11 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was from September 30 to October 26, 1963.

The next 8 days are looking pretty dry.

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the midwest is almost running a 2-3″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967! Look at the last 5 years’ humidity levels.

Only ONE HOUR this month with a dewpoint above 60! The average is 91.

Why has it been so dry with little humidity and comfortable temperatures? Split jet stream steers weather systems either north or south of the Ohio Valley. High pressure mainly west of the Great Lakes this week. NE flow which keeps humidity low.

Twenty-five days of no rain this month.

The last time we were that dry for that long during the month of May was 2007.

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth the first weekend of June, then temperatures will trend below normal with more 70s.

