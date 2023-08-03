CLEVELAND (WJW) – Air Quality Alert will kick in tonight at midnight and last until Friday at midnight due to the warmer and hazy conditions.

A mild night for us with temperatures in the mid and low 60s. Mostly clear with a bit of haze still sticking around. A bit more of a humid airmass will continue to filter in tonight and early tomorrow, nothing too oppressive.

A seasonal day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few clouds will build in during the afternoon with a bit of haze sticking around. A weak front passes Friday afternoon with a few storms possible, mainly south. Nothing widespread.

Saturday will be a bit “cooler” and more comfortable thanks to the cold front. Highs in the low 80s with a break from the higher humidity. It moves right back in Sunday into Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to round out the weekend. Saturday will be mostly quiet with the chance for some showers/storms Sunday evening.

Slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday. Humidity climbs Sunday and Monday.

Best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.

