Air Quality Alert goes into effect at midnight for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Northeast Ohio.

It goes into effect at midnight and lasts until midnight on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the impacted counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly and anyone with breathing difficulties.

Those individuals are encouraged to monitor their outdoor activities.

You can check the air quality readings at airnow.gov.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: