Air quality alert extended through Friday night

(WJW) — Much of Northeast Ohio is under an Air Quality Alert until midnight Friday night.

The advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

The National Weather Service encourages members of these groups to monitor their outdoor activity and check air quality readings.

Citizens are encouraged to drive less, gas up after sunset, and wait to mow the lawn when possible.