CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for sensitive groups until midnight Tuesday night. This is due to more smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Hazy with a lingering shower, rumble of thunder, until about midnight. Quieter conditions overnight into tomorrow. Some patchy fog possible overnight into early tomorrow morning. Staying mild through the night with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. More comfortable air moves in tomorrow.

We’ll deal with the wildfire smoke haze through the day on Tuesday with improvements by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow, upper 70s, with comfortable humidity moving in during the day. Mix of sun and clouds with a bit of lingering haze from the wildfire smoke.

No long-term signs of above normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

