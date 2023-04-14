CLEVELAND (WJW) – An air quality advisory has been issued for most Northeast Ohio counties as we head into the weekend with warm temperatures.

According to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), the advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties through Saturday, April 15.

The National Weather Service recommends that sensitive groups like children, older people and individuals with breathing issues should stay indoors.

The poor air quality, which is caused by higher concentrations of ground-level ozone, comes as Northeast Ohio sees temperatures in the 80s this week.

Keep up with latest forecast here.

Looking to reduce air pollution? Here’s how:

Drive less. Walk, bike or use public transportation instead.

Don’t idle. Turn off your engine.

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn