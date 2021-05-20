Air Quality Alert and temps in the high 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is an Air Quality Alert in effect through Thursday night due to ground-level ozone.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children, and anyone with breathing difficulties.

Temperatures are starting out in the 60s, but it won’t take long for them to take a jump into the 80s.

We’re aiming for middle 80s the next several days in conjunction with sunshine!

If this 8-day forecast comes to fruition, this could end up being the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!

Humidity will start ramping up this weekend.