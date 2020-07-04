Air Quality Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio, goes into effect at midnight

1  of  5
NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — An Air Quality Advisory goes into effect at midnight for portions of Northeast Ohio.

According to NOACA, those counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit.

Air quality levels are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” during this time.

If you are in the “Sensitive Groups” category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, you’re encouraged to monitor your outdoor activity.

The advisory will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday, July 5.

