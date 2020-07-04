*Watch our report above on ways to stay cool during the summer heat.*
NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — An Air Quality Advisory goes into effect at midnight for portions of Northeast Ohio.
According to NOACA, those counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit.
Air quality levels are considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” during this time.
If you are in the “Sensitive Groups” category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, you’re encouraged to monitor your outdoor activity.
The advisory will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday, July 5.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Air Quality Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio, goes into effect at midnight
- Joey Chestnut eats 75 hot dogs, breaking own record at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
- A look back at last year’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ Fourth of July celebration
- Neil Young says he is ‘NOT ok’ with Trump playing his music at Mount Rushmore event
- Black Lives Matter holds rally demanding officials defund Cleveland police