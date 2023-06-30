(WJW) – An Air Quality Advisory has been extended for most Northeast Ohio counties through Friday at midnight.

Affected counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Another warm day today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some haze around, especially in the morning. A chance for a few afternoon spotty showers/ t-storm. Coverage isn’t expecting to be that widespread.

Rain chances increase this weekend. Multiple chance for rain and storms through Monday. Locally heavy rain and strong winds possible. Best chance will come in the afternoon/early evening. Stay tuned!

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80’s very common.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

