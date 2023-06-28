CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heavy smoke from the Canada wildfires continues hanging over Northeast Ohio, causing “very unhealthy” air quality and a strong smoky smell on Wednesday.

Organizers are also cancelling events across the region.

So, when will conditions improve?

The National Weather Service extended an Air Quality Advisory through midnight Thursday for most Northeast Ohio counties, including Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit.

Earlier Wednesday morning, air quality levels were at the highest with a reading of 291 AQI, which is considered very unhealthy to almost hazardous.

According to FOX 8 meteorologists, an inversion kept low-level fog at the surface Wednesday morning and trapped the incoming smoke in the lowest layers of the atmosphere.

We are now seeing the atmosphere slowly mix Wednesday evening as the smoke slowly clears south. We will see this more predominant band of smoke move south through Ohio Wednesday night into Thursday.

We will still have some lingering wildfire smoke around Thursday, but it’s not expected to be as thick as it was Wednesday. Levels will be in the moderate to unhealthy for some range.

Unsure how to check air quality levels near you? Find out here.