Afternoon showers coming up, but plenty of ‘pool days’ on the horizon

(WJW) – Although slightly warmer Tuesday, humidity levels were still very comfy and quite manageable for the month of August.

High temperatures were around 80° and the spectacular weather is expected to persist.

Besides a few highly localized afternoon showers Wednesday and Thursday, we have plenty of ‘pool days’ to choose from within this eight-day forecast.

High temperatures were below normal for the month of July, but overnight lows were above normal mostly due to the increased cloud cover from frequent rain and storms.

The long-term pattern looks slightly below normal this week.

Beyond this week, the overall trend is a warmer one heading into the middle of August with below normal rainfall.

There’s a good chance we will see several 90° days during mid-August.