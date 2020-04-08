After the storm: Warm day ahead with sunshine; chance for flurries tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Severe storms are gone!

In the wake of the storms, lingering clouds with a brief shower before noon.

Otherwise becoming drier and sunny this afternoon.

Temps in our rain-cooled air will dip into the 40s and low 50s early then rebound into the 60s.

Round #2 will develop late tonight/early Thursday morning.

This will be less potent and will include rain/local thunder/downpours before sunrise.

Temperatures will drop significantly following this frontal passage starting Thursday and continuing into Good Friday.

Good chance for spotty showers Thursday and Friday. Cold enough for flurries/sleet Friday!

Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the 50s with showers likely on Easter.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

