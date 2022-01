CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a nice winter day with sunshine and above-average temperatures, but bursts of colder air are coming soon.

A weak clipper system affects us overnight through Thursday. This will produce a few snow/mix showers. Brief periods of seasonable temperatures (upper 30s) return in the middle to the end of the week.

There will be little to no accumulation through early Friday, but the chance for snow is going up next week.