CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dense fog remains until 4 p.m. for our lakeshore counties. Visibility of less than a quarter mile is being reported in parts of our area. Use low beams and take it slow on the roads.

Clouds and fog stick around all day today with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 40s. Pockets of drizzle are possible through the afternoon.

We dry out tomorrow but remain mostly cloudy. Our next shot of a few showers comes Thursday night.

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim for the remainder of the week.

Here are the next three weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers/pm mix. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

