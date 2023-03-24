CLEVELAND (WJW) – A wind advisory is issued in Northeast Ohio for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 20 to 30 mph with up to 55 mph gusts.

Winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

Cloudy skies this evening with cool temperatures in the 40s and breezy.

You’ll want the heavy jacket if headed out. We will be dry until around midnight when rain moves in from the west.

Temperatures will be rising through the overnight and will be in the 50s by the time you wake up Saturday morning.

Our next chance at rain moves in overnight. Heavy rain and even a few non-severe thunderstorms after midnight Friday will continue through sunrise.

Windy with gusts 50 mph possible Saturday. There could be some sporadic power outages as a Wind Advisory will go into effect on Saturday.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday. Heaviest of the rain Saturday will be in the morning with scattered lingering showers into the afternoon. Quiet on Sunday.

A good chance much of the area will receive another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain Friday late into early Saturday.

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.