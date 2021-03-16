Abundant sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)- It was a gloomy start to the day Tuesday, but once the sun emerged, temperatures away from the lakeshore bounced up into warmer-than-normal territory. Hopkins reached 56°F and Akron-Canton Regional Airport hit 61°F!

St. Patrick’s Day is looking even better with temperatures which will fair a little warmer with abundant sunshine! (It will be cooler near the lake… a typical springtime scenario.)

A higher coverage of rain will affect us Thursday into Thursday night. A light spotty mix may work into the area late Thursday before this system exits NE Ohio. Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2″ for many neighborhoods. Winds will get stronger Thursday and Friday.

We will experience a plethora of uphill and downhill swings this week which is pretty typical for mid-March as we near the end of the winter season.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: