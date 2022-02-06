Abundant sunshine, above freezing temps ahead of a series of clippers this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans woke up on Sunday with wind chills in the single digits or below zero in some spots.

Sunshine and near-normal temperatures are expected for Sunday, however, with a pretty stiff south wind expect wind chills in the mid-20s.

Fog may be forming Monday morning and clouds increase throughout the day.

A weak clipper north of us drags a cold front through Monday. We’re back to colder readings for one day. Most areas will see a coating of snow and the snow belt could see an inch or two.

A series of clippers move through late week bringing some snow to our area. We’re not anticipating any big winter snowstorms, but as always stay tuned!

Here’s a look at the storm total snowfall for some selected cities – February 2 through February 4:

With the cold temps brings a freezing lake and less lake effect snow events. We’re at 92% ice coverage. The National Weather Service says to stay off the ice as there may be ice drifts.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: