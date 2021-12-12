Above-average temps, sunshine galore coming to Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Look for early Monday morning to be seasonably chilly, but skies will be basically clear.

If skies do remain clear overnight Monday into Tuesday, we could get a good look at the Geminids Meteor Shower. This is one of the meteor showers of the year.

Another active mid/late week pattern is ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures. We see our next chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Look for a temperature drop Friday and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Just 4 more minutes of daylight to lose over the next week and a half until we go “the other way” and start picking up daylight. Here are some key dates and times for the increasing appearance of our favorite star: