CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 60s early then falling through the 50s. Under a warm front, temperatures will gradually rise through the 60s overnight and winds will become breezy.

The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will feature clouds and showers (isolated storms) along with gusty winds, up to 35 mph and temperatures in the mid 70s. Another line of rain/storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday. Mid 70’s!

Opening day forecast looks dry with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Cooler air will head our way late this week and into Easter weekend. The best day for an Easter egg hunt is Saturday.

Well below normal temperatures next week per our long range outlook issued early last week.

