CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine continues for the rest of the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s by mid-evening. You’ll still want the coat and hat and sunglasses for that matter.

Overnight, it won’t be as cold. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and temps around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, above average temps return, along with the cloud cover. Enjoy because you’ll need your umbrella soon.

Next up, spring temps and rain as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet, windy and mild.

Another dose of cold this weekend. 20s/30s with a lake effect snow chance again.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd! Temperatures stay 5-10° BELOW average (with a few exceptions). Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

