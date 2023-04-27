CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain is knocking on our doorstep. Light showers will move in overnight from the south and continue through most of the day tomorrow.

Rain chances will stick with us into the weekend and next week!

Not as cold tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s. Cloudy with showers moving in after midnight.

Some steady and heavy at times on Friday. Temperatures will feel cool and damp thanks to the rain and breezy conditions. Steady rain turns more scattered Friday night.

Drier periods Saturday (a few showers on and off), then more rain Sunday into Monday. Bottom line, don’t leave home without your umbrella!

Foxcast through Saturday:

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week.

Average high hits 70° in Cleveland on May 11th.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.