CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy with scattered rain showers early overnight but they should taper through the overnight. Temperatures will be pretty mild for this time of year, in the upper 40s around dawn.

You may want the light jacket to start the day but you will take it off for the afternoon and replace it with the umbrella as temperatures reach the mid 60s with rain showers moving in from the west.

Briefly warmer for the middle of the workweek, in the upper 60s Wednesday. Temperatures well below normal late this week/early this weekend with showers especially Friday.

Warmth will continue next week. However, it will be short-lived as cooler air will head east around April 16-20. Day-to-day details will be addressed early next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: