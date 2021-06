CLEVELAND (WJW) — After some nearly-fall-like temps, a warm-up will ensue later this week. Dewpoints will also be on the climb as temperatures rise into the mid 80s.

Shots at rain will be more prevalent heading into the weekend.

We have yet to reach 90 degrees in 2020. More than 85% of our 90 degree days occur AFTER June 15.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: