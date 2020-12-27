A warm up is coming Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for a warm up, as the weather will move into the 40s with a bit of a breeze Sunday.

Yes, sunshine returns tomorrow and we’re tracking a warm front. Highs will be reached during the evening, around 40. Rain showers develop Sunday night that will change over to a wintry mix Monday morning. Scattered lake effect snow showers possible in the afternoon. Little-to-no accumulation is expected.

Looking ahead, a mild push of air is headed our way, with rain showers/a wintery mix hitting as we ring in the New Year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

