(WJW) – A warm front arrives Monday. Morning showers are moving out with another shot of scattered rain developing after 3 p.m., continuing through the evening.

There are no flood concerns. Less than 0.25″ of rainfall is expected.

A brief warm-up with a wide range of temperatures is expected Monday. Mid 40s in the far northeastern communities and around 60° in the southwest.

Dry the rest of the week until Friday.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol said, this could be the longest stretch of below-normal days since Christmas.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on Feb. 23.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.