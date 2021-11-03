A taste of winter? Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold night is ahead! Temperatures will dip at or below freezing and it will be a frosty start for many.

Some local lake showers will occur with a wintry mix in spots. Expect little to no accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces with rapid melting.

Chilly air is expected to hang tough. Low to mid 40’s will be the high on Thursday. There’s a small risk of mix/rain showers throughout the day on the east side. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky.

Finally we start to slowly warm-up as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Next week features above average temperatures with a small risk of rain midweek. This is week to get the yardwork done.