A taste of spring this weekend, but winter mixes not far behind

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly temperatures Friday evening, in the 30s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, clouds come back and we’ve got temperatures hovering in the lower 30s and quiet conditions.

We’re tracking a warm front, it’s stalled to our south now but on the move Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s with partly to mostly sunny skies each day.

Saturday is our pick day of the weekend as Sunday will be pretty windy.

It will be pretty breezy for Saturday but gusty on Sunday with gusts up to 40+ mph.

The chance for rain ramps back up again as we get into the second half of the weekend and into early next week. The first round could include thunderstorms early Sunday morning. Expect winds gusting above 45 mph at times.

The next round comes on Monday where 1-2″ are possible across the Buckeye state.

Winter mixes back in Monday night, as temperatures tumble yet again.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: