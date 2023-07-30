(WJW) — Quiet with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be comfortable again tonight as lower humidity continues to slowly filter into the area. By tomorrow morning, some places will wake up to the upper 50s.

Comfortable humidity will stick with us tomorrow into the beginning of the week. Temperatures will be below average during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and generally quiet conditions. A few showers could develop during the afternoon but those would remain south of our area.

High pressure moves in and will set up a quiet pattern for us to start the week. Our next decent chance at rain moving in Thursday into Friday.

We have a treat in the night sky coming. August will bring two full moons. One on Aug 1 and Aug 30. Both full moons will also be supermoons!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

