CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm Sunday evening, and keep the air conditioners running overnight because lows will only fall to about 70.

Heading into the work week dry with some signs of summer heat returning! Highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. A slow climb from the low 80s (average) to near 90 late week.

A few weak fronts will pass, timing is still uncertain. Our first front tonight will come through dry with just patchy clouds arriving overnight. Best chance for rain: Late next week with the remnant moisture of Hurricane Hilary.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Next week starts dry with only a slight chance of rain by the end of the week.