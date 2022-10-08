(WJW) — Temperatures will fall this evening from the 50s to the 40s, and in some cases even further, to the mid 30s.

Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay breezy.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Take the necessary precautions to protect your plants. Temps will dip below 34 degrees in these communities.

If you’re headed to the Browns game on Sunday, it should be pretty nice. Temperatures will get back up above 60 and plenty of sun is expected! In the evening, clouds will creep in.

After a cool but sunny weekend, we gradually warm up to more seasonable temperatures. The next shot of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: