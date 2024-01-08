CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll be quiet Monday night and cloudy. Temperatures will mainly hang out in the 30s most of the night.

Showers move in early Tuesday morning with a brief wintry mix from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. We’re not expecting any accumulation out of the wintry mix, as rain will quickly move in through the rest of the morning, afternoon and evening. It’ll be windy through the day with gusts reaching 50 mph at times.

Wind gusts could cause some isolated power outages. Widespread rain could be heavy at times. Watch for any localized flooding or ponding. Rain will turn to snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulation is looking light — 1 to 3 inches possible.

Here’s the Monday night-Tuesday futurecast:

The active southwest to northeast storm track continues, as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday.

Overall forecast timeline for this week:

Monday: Mostly Quiet

Tuesday: Snow before 8 a.m. then widespread rain and windy; temperatures will be in the 40s

Wednesday: Rain to snow (small accumulations) and windy

Thursday: Flurries early

Friday: Rain and wind

Saturday: Colder with wind and snow showers

Sunday: Much colder (20s) and lake effect; wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: