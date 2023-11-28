(WJW) – Expect a messy morning commute for many with blowing and drifting snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties until Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lorain, Summit, Portage, and Trumbull counties until Tuesday night.

A band of snow moves south between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. with a quick 3-6″ of snow across a large part of the area (less, west of Vermillion and south of the Turnpike).

This will continue through mid-morning then the band fades away.

Here is a look at futrecast radar:

Below is the snowfall forecast through late Tuesday morning. (Much of this has already fallen.)

Once the band fades, snow will be focused on the traditional snowbelt from late morning, all afternoon and evening.

Heavy snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour Tuesday afternoon/evening in eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties. Snowfall forecast for the snowbelt later today/tonight will be an additional 6-10 inches. The rest of the area amounts will be far less.

Tuesday afternoon/evening/overnight snowfall forecast:

Snow totals are expected to quickly melt off. Here is the 8-day forecast:

