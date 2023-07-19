(WJW) – A comfortably warm day on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Staying quiet through the day as humidity stays on the lower side. More humid air will move in with our next system on Thursday.

The next big chance for rain/storms is Thursday. A few spotty storms in the afternoon, then a line of strong storms in the evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Linger showers into Friday. Nothing significant.

Humidity and temperatures fall Friday and Saturday.

No long stretches of above-normal heat and humidity through the remainder of July. Some brief periods of heat at the end of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

