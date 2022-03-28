CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tonight, winds should be calm to light but temperatures will bottom out in the teens overnight with clearing skies. There may be some frost on windshields in the morning.

Spring makes a comeback. We warm up to near 70 mid-week with scattered rain showers.

We’ll then have a wintry mix Wednesday morning, followed by the warmest afternoon of the week. Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures.

Near normal temperatures and quiet weather expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: