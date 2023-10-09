(WJW) – A cool Monday with spotty showers and breaks of sun.

Clouds increase later in the day with a few local showers, some afternoon rain will be heavier in the eastern part of the FOX 8 viewing area.

Temperatures trend toward average at the end of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier.

Shower coverage increases Thursday.

A break Friday with more showers this weekend.

Temperature forecast through the weekend:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook (2-3 weeks out) shows the cooler pattern continuing with a few milder breaks. Frequent chances of showers with little chance for stretches of warmth.

