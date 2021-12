CLEVELAND (WJW) – We are halfway to the weekend!

November will go into the record books as slightly colder than normal (-2.3°F) with a near normal start to the snowfall for the season thus far, and above normal for Akron-Canton and Youngstown.

Moving into December, milder days are ahead through Thursday. The snowpack will disappear by then with more chances of snow early next week with the next cold shot of air.