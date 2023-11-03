*Editor’s note: This forecast is no longer active. please click here for the latest weather updates.

(WJW) – Temperatures are warming nicely into the upper 50s with a good mix of sun and clouds.

It will be breezy, however, so it may feel just a touch cooler.

It will turn chilly for Friday night football games.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 40s around kickoff. Quiet conditions with a few clouds around.

Weak front early Sunday. A few sprinkles. Overall, a dry weekend. Temperatures are slightly cooler after the front passes.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain is LATE Monday, and scattered showers on Tuesday (Election Day) next week.

Another higher chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

On a bright note, there’s a chance to get to the low 60s on Monday.

Roller coaster temperatures remain:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

