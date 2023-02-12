CLEVELAND (WJW) — Don’t let the sunshine fool you! We’re off to a cold, frosty start.

Temperatures are trending above average, with highs in the mid to upper 40s expected Sunday afternoon. High clouds will sneak in from the south later Sunday setting up a beautiful sunset.

Overall temperatures are trending above average this week. Hints of spring are in the air. Expect near-record warmth again! We have a shot at tying or breaking the record on Wednesday.

We’ll be looking for an upcoming mostly dry pattern in the 8-Day Forecast as well as wind and rain coming Wednesday/Thursday.

A wintry mix is possible early Friday, followed by a lake effect snow risk Friday night as temperatures briefly tumble.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: