A few storms possible Tuesday and beyond

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hot and humid conditions are here to kick off the week.

For Tuesday, a few storms may sneak in closer to dinnertime and beyond. The storms will develop upstream and dive into Ohio.

There are increased risks of evening storms starting Wednesday. This pattern prevails for days thereafter

This has been the second wettest summer on record. The volume of rainwater that’s fallen over northern Ohio since June 1 is almost double the amount from last summer.

This has also been the fifth most humid summer on record.