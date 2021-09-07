A few showers overnight, Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers will be around Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as a cold front passes.

Thunder is possible as well, but we’re not anticipating severe storms.

By 10 a.m., most of the showers will be gone. There will be gradual clearing as we head through the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70’s.

Behind that system, a secondary front passes through Thursday with a few spotty lake-driven showers in the afternoon. There will be more of a fall feel and look with temperatures hovering around 70°.

Expect a string of pleasant weather as we head into the upcoming weekend with lots of sunshine and a warm-up.